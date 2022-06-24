Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 3,583 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $43,031.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,140,417.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

