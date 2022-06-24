Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,302.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,600.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

