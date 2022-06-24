Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,302.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,600.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.