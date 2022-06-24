Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $18.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 387.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

