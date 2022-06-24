Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.57

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.