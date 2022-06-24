American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.