American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

