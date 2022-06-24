American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

