American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ARL opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.69 million, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

