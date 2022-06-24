American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:ARL opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.69 million, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

