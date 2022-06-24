Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.56.

NYSE:AMP opened at $239.56 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $233.16 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.29 and its 200-day moving average is $288.61.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

