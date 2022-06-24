Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Target Price at $29.14

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

