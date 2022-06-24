Analysts Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target at $27.70

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PowerSchool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

