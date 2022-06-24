Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $87.67

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:R opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $34,731,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

