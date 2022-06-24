Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIRC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AIRC opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

