ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.33

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 143154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.42) to €46.10 ($48.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

