ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.33

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 143154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.42) to €46.10 ($48.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
