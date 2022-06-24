Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 17.6%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 12,517,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,542% from the average daily volume of 473,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a market cap of C$13.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.
About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)
