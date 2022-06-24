Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,245,590 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,553 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.