Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 0.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

