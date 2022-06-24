AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
