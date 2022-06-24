AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.75. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.