Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Asure Software by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

