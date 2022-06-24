Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 million, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.