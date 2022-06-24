AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.