aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.89 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

