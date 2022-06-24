Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$11.78.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.