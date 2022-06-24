Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $183.41 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.96.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.