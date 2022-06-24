Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

