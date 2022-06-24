AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.