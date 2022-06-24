Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walmart by 21.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

