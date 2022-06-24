AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

