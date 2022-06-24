Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.10

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.10 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.13).

A number of brokerages have commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £550.45 million and a PE ratio of 9.90.

In other Bakkavor Group news, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 50,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($61,244.49).

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

