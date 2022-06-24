Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys Shares of 1,600 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.