Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

