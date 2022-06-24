Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

