Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 112 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

