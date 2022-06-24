Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

BK stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

