Banta Asset Management LP Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

