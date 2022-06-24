Banta Asset Management LP Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Banta Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

