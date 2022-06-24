Banta Asset Management LP Has $43.48 Million Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the quarter. Veritone makes up about 35.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.78% of Veritone worth $43,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

VERI stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.27. Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

