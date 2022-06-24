Banta Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Banta Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

