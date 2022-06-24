Banta Asset Management LP Sells 38,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Banta Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 126,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

