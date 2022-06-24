Barclays Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.51. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $87,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

