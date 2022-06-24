Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $13,274,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4,748.5% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

