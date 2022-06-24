Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

