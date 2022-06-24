Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,318,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

