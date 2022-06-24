Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.