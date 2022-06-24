Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Shares of ALB opened at $213.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.01 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.