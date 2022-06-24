Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,750 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.53 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

