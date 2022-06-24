Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.19. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

