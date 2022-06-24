Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 915,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 24.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

