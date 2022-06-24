Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

